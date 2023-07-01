June 4, 1932-June 27, 2023

EVANSDALE-Marjorie Rita “Marge” Reuter, 91 of Evansdale, formerly of Gilbertville, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at her home.

She was born June 4, 1932 in Gilbertville, daughter of John and Margaret Schommer Phillips. She married Norman W. Reuter Oct. 28, 1952 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville. He died Sept. 10, 1995.

Marge and her husband owned and operated Norm’s Gutter Service. Together they enjoyed camping, golfing and trips to Texas during the winter. She enjoyed following the grandchildren in all their activities.

She is survived by: three sons, Jeff of NYA, Minn., Curt (Terri) of Delano, Minn., and Cary of Evansdale; two daughters, Jane (Dick) Reisner and Judy Matthias both of Evansdale; five grandchildren, Stacy (Paul) McHone, Shane (Jodi) Reisner, Andrea (Shane) Herzberg, Alex Matthias and Cooper Reuter; and eight great grandchildren, Jackson, Marli and Eden Reisner, Payton, Parker and Paxten McHone and Gunner and Axel Herzberg; and her sister-in-law Yvonne Phillips and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by eight brothers, Andrew, George, Roger, Leo, Jim, Johnny, Gerry and Joey Phillips; and four sisters, Magdalen Kurtenbach, Theresa Klein, Dorothy Fischels and Mary Hames.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary.

Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church in Gilbertville.

Memorials: directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.