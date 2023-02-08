February 3, 2023

Marjorie Morrison, 93, of Solon, formerly of Waterloo passed away February 3, 2023.

Private family services will be held.

Marjorie was born in Waterloo, Iowa to Edwin and Alma (Harder) Eickelberg. She married Robert Aldrich and together they raised their two sons before later divorcing. She then married Loren Morrison on September 16, 1976 in Waterloo.

She worked for the Waterloo Community School District as Secretary to the Superintendent for many years.

Marjorie is survived by her children Bob (Carolyn) Aldrich of Oxford, IA, and John (Diane) Aldrich of Luck, WI, and four grandchildren Amy Aldrich, Andrea (Tyler) Pilz, Matthew Aldrich, and Christopher Aldrich, and great grandchildren Riker, Hadley, and Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her husband Loren and parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to be distributed to organizations that were important to Marjorie.