August 5, 1925-May 28, 2021

AMES-Marjorie Merie Culver, 95, of Ames, Iowa, formerly of Manly, Iowa, passed away peacefully Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bickford Assisted Living, Ames, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist church, 503 East South Street, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt, officiating. Following the service burial will be held in the Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 East South Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethel United Methodist Church.

Marjorie was born August 5, 1925 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, daughter of Robert Roy and Merie Sophia Henrietta (Johnson) Wyatt. She attended and graduated from the Cedar Falls High School. After graduating high school, she furthered her education at the Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1946, and received her degree in Home Economics.