Marjorie Mae Sander

December 30, 1930-November 14, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Marjorie Mae Sander, 90, of Cedar Falls, passed away at the Deery Suites of Western Home Communities on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She was born December 30 , 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Lloyd and Mabel (Mick) Boyles. Marge graduated from Everly High School with the Class of 1949. She married Billy Orlando Sander on June 4, 1950 in Everly, Iowa, and they settled in Granger, Liberty Center, Rhodes, and Altoona. Marge worked as a key punch operator for Farm Bureau then as an audiologist with AEA until her retirement in 1986. The couple spent most of their life together in Altoona before retirement and moving to Cedar Falls in 2015 to be closer to their family

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Bill; her son-in-law, Dennis Peters; grandsons, Neil and Nick Harding; brothers and sister: Lewis, Ray and Jim Boyles, Leon Blackford, and Marie Adams; brother-in-law Tom Thompson and niece, Sheri Thompson. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Peters of Cedar Falls; grandson, Josh Harding of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law, Carol Thompson of Omaha, NE; brother-in-law, Burton (Jean) Sander of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law Fred Adams of Des Moines; and many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with an hour of visitation to follow. The service will be live streamed at https://evt.live/marjorie-sander-celebration-of-life. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Manning Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Deery Suites or Cedar Valley Hospice and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Marge was a self taught sewer who made dance recital and prom dresses as well as beautiful teddy bears which can be found in 33 states and 3 different countries. She was an accomplished golfer, even scoring a hole-in-one in a tournament in Ankeny. She was, generally, content following Bill's lead as they traveled to all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.