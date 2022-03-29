 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marjorie M. Steinbronn

  • 0

FAIRBANK-Marjorie M. Steinbronn, 88, of Fairbank, died Sunday evening, March 27, 2022, at MapleCrest Manor in Fayette.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Westgate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM on Thursday, March 31st at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Marjorie’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to talk to customer service in an effective way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News