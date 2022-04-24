Marjorie M. Megan

Survivors include her children, Catherine (Bill) Stensland, Mary (Lynn) Coen, Carol (Jim) Faust and John Megan; a daughter-in-law, Tammy (Kim) Davis; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and her sister, Rose Hanson.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, www.DahlFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.