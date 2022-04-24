April 22, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Marjorie M. Megan, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home.
Survivors include her children, Catherine (Bill) Stensland, Mary (Lynn) Coen, Carol (Jim) Faust and John Megan; a daughter-in-law, Tammy (Kim) Davis; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and her sister, Rose Hanson.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, www.DahlFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.
