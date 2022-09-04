Marjorie M. “Marj” Schutt

April 9, 1927-August 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Marjorie M. “Marj” Schutt, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born April 9, 1927 in Sioux Center, Iowa, the daughter of John and Gertrude (Riepma) Addink. Marj married Marvin “Marv” Schutt on October 7, 1949 in Sioux Center. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2009. Marj graduated from Sioux Center High School and attended business school in Sioux City, Iowa. She was a bookkeeper for 20 years at German Farms Mutual Insurance in Sioux Center. Marj was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed golf, bowling, crocheting and knitting, Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles and going to the casino. She and Marv enjoyed travelling, wintering in Las Vegas, Nevada for many years and spending time at their cabin in Spirit Lake, Iowa, where they enjoyed fishing.

Marj is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Younce, of Cedar Falls; her granddaughter, Marsha (Jason) Tomlinson, of Sioux City; four great grandchildren, Karen Faye, Gage, Dakota & Jersey; four great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; two daughters, Audrey Terrell and Marsha Kay Schutt; a grandson, Shane Schutt; her brother, Herman “Buck” Addink, and two sisters, Genevieve Reynolds and Ruth Kinnaman.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes Chapel in Cedar Falls, with burial at a later date in Memory Gardens Sioux Center Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.