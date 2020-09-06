Marjorie M. DeBower Schuck Oligschlaeger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1922—2020)

Marjorie May DeBower Schuck Oligschlaeger was born on May 13, 1922 to George and Flora DeBower in Allison, Iowa. She attended and was graduated from East High School in Des Moines. Marjorie married Merle Schuck on June 14, 1941. They farmed south of Parkersburg until 1961 when Merle was elected to serve as secretary for Grundy Mutual Insurance.

Marjorie enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, hosting lots of family gatherings, and having friends and family over. There was always something on hand to eat. In the midst of raising a family, in 1968 she graduated with a nursing degree and became licensed as an LPN and worked for Maple Manor, Dr. Fred Rolfs, and later Sartori Hospital.

Merle and Marjorie were active members of the Congregational Church in Parkersburg. After Merle passed away, Marjorie married Robert (Bob) Oligshlaeger. They resided in Tuscumbia, MO until 1995 when they moved to Aplington. Marj became a member of Bethel Reformed Church.