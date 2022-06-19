Marjorie Lucille Feuerhelm

March 14, 1930-June 16, 2022

SHELLSBURG-Marjorie Lucille Feuerhelm, 92 of Shellsburg, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Grove Church, Shellsburg by Pastor Matt Magee. Burial: Dunham Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, and at the church on Wednesday after 9:30 a.m. Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.

Marge is survived by three sons Gregg (Franny) Peters of Dousman, WI, Scott (Linda) Peters of Shellsburg, and Mark (Joyce) Peters of Waterloo; daughter Lesa (Brett) Caspers of Vinton; 12 grandchildren Tonja, Nathan, Brandon, Scott, Chad, Dan, Dave, Sara, Tim, Braden, Kaley and Brittnee; 17 great grandchildren; four sisters Elaine Kerr of Sacramento, CA, Frances Thyer of Arlington, Faye Spaeth of San Antonio, TX and Mary Williams of Sacramento, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband James, son Kent, granddaughter Christina Manning and brothers Lee and Dennis Williams.

Marge was born on March 14, 1930 in Donnan at the families log cabin the daughter of Harold and Bessie Brown Williams. She married Albert Peters on April 4, 1952 and they were later divorced. She married James Feuerhelm on July 16, 1977 in Newhall. Marjorie's favorite job was being a wife, mom and grandmother but she also worked outside of the home at Chamberlain Manufacturing, Waterloo Community Schools, Kirkwood Cafeteria, Donutland and Tastee Freeze.

Marge enjoyed baking pies, cakes, brownies, cookies and fluffy tapioca pudding for family dinners and parties. She shared her baked goodies with her Sunday school class and many others. Marge loved watching the wildlife, feeding the birds, beautiful flowers, shopping, traveling and socializing with her friends and neighbors who meant so much to her. Above all, she cherished the times spent with her family and grandchildren and was the glue that held the family together.

A memorial fund has been established in Marge's name to be used for her favorite charities.

