July 23, 1927-March 5, 2021

TRAER-Marjorie Lorraine Degner, 93, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook from natural causes with her daughters by her side. Private family services will be held with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Burial will be in the Dysart Cemetery.

Marjorie was born July 23, 1927 on the family farm near West Union, IA to William and Marjorie Ash Billmeyer. She attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from West Union High School in 1945. She received her teachers certification from Iowa State Teachers College in 1947. On August 29, 1948 she married Homer Degner in West Union. Marjorie taught 5th grade and junior high in Vinton and Dysart. She also assisted her husband in farming. Marjorie enjoyed reading, embroidery, travelled to 48 of the 50 states and crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren playing board games. She was a member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Dysart and later the Traer United Methodist Church in Traer.

In 1980 she moved from the farm near Dysart to Traer where she was employed at the Traer Library and Frank’s Shoe Store until her retirement in 1987.