May 29, 1930-July 7, 2022
WATERLOO–Marjorie Kleinendorst, 92 of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Windhaven Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. She was born May 29, 1930, in Waterloo, Iowa daughter of Walter and Mary (Finch) Lazemby. She graduated from Dunkerton High School.
She married Melvin P. “Scotty” Kleinendorst on March 5, 1950, in Waterloo at the Linden United Methodist Church. He died April 2, 2007. She was a homemaker in the home. Marjorie was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church where she was active in “Women of Faith”. She enjoyed quilting, puzzeling and volunteered with Cedar Valley Hospice, helping sew Koala Bears.
Marjorie is survived by her children: Steven Kleinendorst of Waverly; Alan (Denise) Kleinendorst of Waterloo, and Bonnie (David) Aschoff of Ankeny.
Seven grandchildren: Tressa (Chad) Mortenson, Julia Kleinendorst, Angela (Dustin) Goldsberry, Jenna, Shannon, and Marcus Aschoff, and Amber (Matt) Book
Five Great grandchildren: Carissa, Weston, Cooper, Ryver, and Max.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin. Grandson, Eric Kleinendorst. Daughter in law: Debbie Kleinendorst Brother: George Lazemby and sister, Ruth Lazemby.
Funeral Services: 11am Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time at Faith Lutheran Church, Waterloo
Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials are directed to the family.
