October 14, 1933-October 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Marjorie K. Schmoll, 88, of Marshalltown and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday October 29, 2021 at Bickford Cottage in Marshalltown. Marjorie was born October 14, 1933 in Shell Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Howard & Vera (Hanawalt) Cuffel. She married Arnold Curry June 27, 1954 in Iowa Falls and they later divorced. She married Donavon Schmoll on May 7, 1982 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Marjorie graduated from Conrad High School (now BCLUW) in 1951. She was employed as a secretary or Bookkeeper for various companies including Sears in Marshalltown, Platt’s Nursery and K&P Pattern in Waterloo, and for 13 years at Ritchie Industries in Conrad. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her husband, daughter Deb (Kevin) Holl of Conrad, son Kevin Curry (Jeanne) of Barnhart , MO, stepson Michael (Gulzhamal) Schmoll of New Orleans: 4 grandchildren, Molly Holl, Michael (Jaclyn) Holl, Ryan (Rachel) and Patrick Curry; step granddaughter, Emma Schmoll; 3 great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Jack and Annie Holl; sister, Bonnie Rust of Grundy Center, brother Jerry (Jan) Cuffel of Castle Rock, CO.

Preceded in death by siblings, Harold (in infancy), Howard (Phyllis) Cuffel, Lorraine (Hank) Nederhoff and Sharon (Laurence) Graves; stepson Mark Schmoll and brother-in-law, Harlan Rust

Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 3 at St. John Lutheran Church with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery at a later date. The use of face masks is highly encouraged. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com