Marjorie Jean Kowalsky

July 7, 1934-December 16, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Marjorie Jean Kowalsky, 88, of La Porte City, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Mercy One ICU in West Des Moines, IA.

She was born July 7, 1934, on their farm outside of Tripoli the daughter of Clarence and Elfrieda Oltrogge. She was a 1952 graduate of Tripoli High School.

Marjorie was united in marriage to Dalton Kowalsky on March 14, 1954, at Crane Creek Church in Tripoli. She worked for several attorney’s offices as a legal secretary, including the Robertson law firm, Michael Buckner law firm and lastly at Ball, Kirk, Holm, and Nardini in Waterloo, IA where she continued to assist Mr. Buckner.

Marjorie loved her family, faith, being outdoors working in her vegetable garden and flower gardens. She also enjoyed entertaining family with large very delicious meals on special occasions and holidays.

Survived by: one son, Brent (Karen) Kowalsky of Johnston, IA; one daughter, Teresa (Neil) Mullen of Buckingham, IA; three grandchildren, Brandon Kowalsky of Grimes, IA, Grant (Kylie) Mullen of Mesa, AZ and Sterling Mullen of Buckingham, IA; one brother, Gene (Alice) Oltrogge of Dallas, TX; one sister Burdene (Don) Atalig of Garner, IA; one sister-in-law, Geri Oltrogge of New Hampton, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two brothers, Lloyd Oltrogge and M. Wayne Oltrogge; two brothers-in-law, Arnold Kowalsky and Harvey Kowalsky, two sisters-in-law, Nora Kowalsky and Viola Halver.

Visitation 5:00—7:00 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City and Tuesday, 1 hour prior to the service. Service 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church.

Locke in La Porte City is in charge of arrangements. www.lockefuneralservices.com

