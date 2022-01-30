March 27, 1931-January 23, 2022

Marjorie Imagene McDivitt, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Marjorie was born on March 27, 1931, in Manchester, New Hampshire, the only child of Maud Wells Chase and Clayton James Chase. Marjorie married the love of her life Andrew (Ed) McDivitt, Jr. who left to prepare a place in heaven in 2014 after 72 years of marriage. Together they raised two daughters, Pam Lemuix (Terry) Parkersburg, Iowa and Darcy Sirois, Florida. Three sons, Andrew McDivitt (Cheri) Parkersburg, Iowa, Clayton McDivitt (Tina) Holland, Iowa, and Duncan McDivitt (Mandy) New Hampshire.

Marjorie is survived by a total of 31 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. All who will carry on the examples shown by Marjorie and Ed of what the meaning of real love is for each other.

She will be laid to rest this summer along with her husband Ed in the family plot in Derry, New Hampshire. There will be a celebration of Marjorie’s life at a later date this spring. A special thank you to Unity Point Hospice and CNA Lynette W. who helped us keep Momma comfortably at home until her wings were ready to take her to heaven.