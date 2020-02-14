Marjorie Givens

Marjorie Joyce Givens was born to George and Dorothy Kircher on November 29, 1960, on the mission field in Fortaleza, Brazil.
In May 1985 she graduated from Appalachian Bible College, and June 1, 1985, she married David Lee Givens.
She is survived by her husband, David; three children David, Joseph, and Rebecca; children-in-law Rachel and Josh; grandsons Elijah and Micaiah; her brother Jack and sister Judy.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Linda and Ruth.
Memorial Service will be held on Feb. 22 at 10 AM at Prairie Lakes Church.
