Marjorie Fangman

(1921-2018)
WATERLOO — Marge Fangman, 97, of the Villages, Fla., formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 1, at Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages.
She was born Feb. 23, 1921, in Ottumwa, daughter of Melvin and Agness Mundell. After her mother’s death when she was 3, she was raised by her grandmother, Mary Cline, and her aunt, Mable Cline. She married Keith Fangman on Oct. 20, 1951, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
They were members of St. Edward’s Catholic Church.
Survived by: two daughters, Linda (Larry) Hartle of The Villages and Renee (Tim) Moore of Des Moines; five grandchildren, Stacey, Casey, Brittney, Amber and Austin; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Connor.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Celebration of Life: will take place later in November. She has been cremated, by her wishes.
Memorials: may be directed to Cornerstone Hospice at 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162, or to the hospice home of your choice.
Marge had a sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes. She was a “do-er” and believed in hard work and getting things done. Boy, did she love violets. Marge radiated love. She never knew anything else. And she will be remembered by her bright smile and happy personality.
