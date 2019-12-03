{{featured_button_text}}
Marjorie Fairbanks

Marjorie J. Fairbanks

(1922-2019)

SUMNER — Marjorie Jean (Diekmann) Fairbanks, 97, of Sumner, died Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

She was born May 5, 1922, at Waverly, daughter of Arthur Henry and Sarah (Blume) Diekmann. She was married to William S. “Bill” Fairbanks on June 16, 1943. He preceded her in death.

Marjorie graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1940 and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls.

Marjorie and Bill had lived and worked in Pennsylvania, California, and Arizona before retiring to Florida. After a brief period, she returned to Sumner after Bill’s death. Marjorie spent the last years of her life in the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Survived by: a nephew, John Diekmann of Tryon, N.C.; a great-niece, Lucy Diekmann (Lee Panich) of San Jose, Calif.; great great-niece and nephew Tessa and Oliver Panich; and many cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, LaVern (Diek) Diekmann; and niece, Julie Diekmann.

Memorial service: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Hillcrest Chapel, with inurnment at a later date at Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner. Visitation will precede the service at the Hillcrest Chapel starting at 1:30 p.m. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be made in Marjorie’s name to the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

