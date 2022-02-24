November 15, 1940-February 19, 2022

Marjorie Elaine (Tonn) Scharnhorst, 81, of Oelwein passed away Saturday February 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Oelwein on Saturday March 5, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 PM. Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marjorie’s honor to the American Cancer Society, the MercyOne Oelwein Foundation and Cedar Valley Hospice. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. www.geilenfeldfh.com

Born to Walter and Gladys (Robertson) Tonn on November 15, 1940, she was the fifth child of seven brothers and sisters. She grew up on her family farm located in Bremer County and attended rural Bremer County and Sumner Community Schools. Marjorie and Leo O. Scharnhorst of Fredericksburg, Iowa were united in marriage on March 17, 1956, at the Little Brown Church in the Vail of Nashua, Iowa. They had four children: David (Lisa) of Council Bluffs, Jeannie (Kermit) Olson of Waverly, Lee (Karla) of Fairbank, and Roxanne (Dave) Lenz of Oelwein.

Marjorie spent much of her life as a dedicated wife, mother, and provider for her family, even despite the unfortunate passing of her husband in 1998. A cancer survivor, she continued her passions of gardening and sewing, but truly enjoyed being a great mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her four children, ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren respectively.

Left to celebrate Marjorie’s life are her four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her great-grandson Grady; her sister Virginia Schellhorn and her brother-in-law Lorenz Schellhorn.