Marjorie E. Karr

(1930-2018)
DYSART — Marjorie Eleanor Karr, 88, formerly of Dysart, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.
She was born May 20, 1930, in Benton County, daughter of Gerald and Minnie (Sturtz) Goings. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in December 1948. She married Meryl Karr on Dec. 3, 1949, in Waterloo. The couple lived in Dysart for more than 40 years. She worked as the dietary supervisor at Sunnycrest Nursing Home, Dysart, for 25 years before retiring.
Survivors: nine children, Steven (Cindi) Karr of Dysart, Craig (Jane) Karr of Glen Haven, Colo., Becci (Ken) Vine of Hiawatha, Kevin (Cindy) Karr of Bonaparte, Kelvin (Vicky) Karr of Dysart, Jorie “Debbi” (Mark) Hollis of Sausalito, Calif., Brenda (Barry) Roberts of Dysart, Scott (Dawn) Karr of Dysart and Jodi (Tim) Caton of West Des Moines; a brother, Robert (Rachael) Goings of Waterloo; 22 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 60 years; and two brothers, Russell and Roland Goings.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Zion Luthern Church, 800 S. Main St., Dysart, with burial in Dysart Cemetery. Visitation is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Overton Funeral Home, Dysart.
Memorials: to the family
Online condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
