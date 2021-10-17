August 7, 1924-October 15, 2021

DENVER-Marjorie Degelau, 97, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at her home in Denver.

Marg was born on August 7, 1924, in Readlyn, Iowa, the daughter of John and Rosetta (Sell) Wittenburg. She was baptized on August 31, 1924, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn and confirmed at Grace Lutheran in Tripoli. She attended country school in the area and graduated from Waverly High School in 1944. Following high school, she attended Pitzie’s Beauty School in Waterloo. She was united in marriage to Harold Degelau on October 5, 1944, at St. John Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Harold passed away on March 7, 1982.

Marg owned and operated Marge’s Beauty Shop for over 30 years. She loved all the ladies she served in those 30 years. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver. She enjoyed playing cards, golfing and volunteered at Allen Hospital.

Marg is survived by her daughter, Connie (Daniel) Skeries of Le Claire; four granddaughters, Leah (Bob) Lyons of Fairfield; Treva Olson of Ankeny; Rhonda (James) Rodriguez of Rockford, Illinois; and Danette (Kenneth) Wickman of Seattle, Washington; eight great grandchildren, Michael Olson, Nick Skeries, Caleb Rodriguez, Mason Rodriguez, Gabriela Wickman, Connor Lyons, Ashley Lyons, and McKenna Marjorie Wickman.

She was preceded in death by husband, Harold, her father, John Wittenburg, her mother, Rosetta (Mike) Huebsch; a grandson-in-law, Dan Olson, and great grandchild, Noah Rodriguez.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Garden of Memories in Waterloo with Pastor Scot McCloskey officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379