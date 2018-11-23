Marjorie Dawson 

(1942-2018)
INDEPENDENCE — Marjorie Helen “Marj” Dawson, 76, of Independence, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Maynard, daughter of Max and Doris Rath. She married Tom Dawson on Sept. 2, 1961, in Oelwein.
Marj grew up in Oelwein and graduated in 1960. She and her husband both worked in education for many years and have lived in Independence for 50 years.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Brian (Sue) of Rosemount, Minn., and Brent (Julie) of Waterloo; a sister, Nancy; three grandchildren, Christopher (Brittnee), Tyler and Miranda; and two stepgrandchildren, Grant and Jordan.
Private Celebration of Life: will take place at a later date. Per her wishes cremation has taken place.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Marj loved her home, her flower gardens, friends, traveling and trying her luck at a casino. Her main love was seeing her children’s families grow and prosper. And she felt fortunate to have her beloved sister Nancy near.
“Marj, you will always be my true love and my very best friend.” — Tom
