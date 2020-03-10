Marjorie D. Thrasher

Marjorie Darlene (Homan) Thrasher, 86, passed away peacefully March 5, 2020. Born July 6, 1933, to David and Jesse (Bensmiller) Homan in Keswick County, Iowa. Often called Marge, she lived in Waterloo and Denver, IA. After working at Power's Garment Factory in Waterloo she moved to Park Rapids, MN. In 2003 she moved to Staples, MN. Proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers (Edward, Dale and Richard) two sisters (baby Homan and Maxine Homan Lemley). All resided in Iowa. She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (John) Lyons of Backus, MN, and Noreen (Bill) Bradfield of Cedar Falls, IA. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.