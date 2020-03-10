Marjorie D. Thrasher

You have free articles remaining.
(1933-2020)
Marjorie Darlene (Homan) Thrasher, 86, passed away peacefully March 5, 2020. Born July 6, 1933, to David and Jesse (Bensmiller) Homan in Keswick County, Iowa. Often called Marge, she lived in Waterloo and Denver, IA. After working at Power's Garment Factory in Waterloo she moved to Park Rapids, MN. In 2003 she moved to Staples, MN. Proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers (Edward, Dale and Richard) two sisters (baby Homan and Maxine Homan Lemley). All resided in Iowa. She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (John) Lyons of Backus, MN, and Noreen (Bill) Bradfield of Cedar Falls, IA. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.