Marjorie Diehl

(1936-2019)

WATERLOO —- Marjorie Christina (Klein) Diehl, 83, of Waterloo, died Dec. 29 in Kansas City, Mo.

She was born Nov. 13, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Bernard and Ruth Klein.

Marge worked 36 years for Puritan Bennett Corp. in accounts receivable as a supervisor. After retirement, she worked as a volunteer for St. Louis Catholic Church doing office work for the parish.

Survivors: many nieces and nephews; and many great- and great-great nieces and nephews. Later in life, her nephew Joseph Pratt of Olathe, Kan., served as her primary caregiver.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Willis Klein; and a sister, Roberta Pratt.

Graveside services: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. An earlier service was held in Kansas City.

Memorials: to the family.

