Marjorie Axon

(1918-2018)
TRIPOLI — Marjorie Doris Axon, 100, of Tripoli, formerly of Traer, died Monday, July 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born June 21, 1918, in rural Traer, daughter of Peter and Edith Smith Eckhardt. In 1937, she married Leonard Axon at the Congregational Church in Elkader. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Marge attended the country school and after completion of sixth grade worked on her parents’ farm. She and her husband farmed in the Traer area until 1954 when they purchased their farm in Tripoli, where she resided until her death. In addition to farming, she candled eggs at Crittenden Produce and worked at the local Farmers Store. In later years she did upholstery work in her home.
Survived by: a daughter, Joyce (Ron) Opfer of West Des Moines; a son, Michael Axon of Frederika; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Eckhardt Sell of Traer; and a son-in-law, Don Buls of Tripoli.
Preceded in death by: her parents; six siblings; her husband; two daughters, Carol Buls and Norma Jean Axon; and a son, John Axon.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Faith United Church of Christ of Tripoli, with burial in West Union Cemetery, Traer. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before services at the church Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
After retirement Marge enjoyed tending to her gardens, needlework, bowling, playing cards and traveling. In later years she took pleasure in bird watching and sitting on her front porch watching the comings and goings at the Casey’s store and enjoying visits from family and friends. She was an excellent cook and seamstress.
