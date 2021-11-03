March 11, 1929-October 31, 2021

Marjorie Ann Leerhoff was born March 11, 1929 at the farm home of her parents, Herman C. and Minnie “Tiedt” Kimball, north of Readlyn, IA in Fremont Township, Bremer County. She was baptized in 1929 and confirmed in 1943, both at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Readlyn, IA. She received her elementary education in a one room country school and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1947.

On July 20, 1947, she was united in marriage to Harland W. Leerhoff at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Readlyn, IA. They enjoyed farming together until retirement in 1979, when they built a house on the northwest corner of their farm, where Marjorie had still lived until April of 2021. Her beloved husband Harland, died on January 23, 2007, they had almost 60 years together in marriage.

Marjorie passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, due to natural causes. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Harvey in infancy, Dr. Glenn Kimball, Roger Kimball, and Robert Kimball; her husband, Harland, and her son Jeffrey Leerhoff.

Marjorie is survived by three sons; Eugene (Marcella) Leerhoff of Green IA, James (Sharon) Leerhoff of Clarksville, IA, Ronnie (Sheila) Leerhoff of Plainfield, IA; one daughter-in-law, Terri Leerhoff of Linden IA; nine grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Bernice Kimball of Altoona, IA and Joann Kimball of Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church, with burial at Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville.

Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com

The family kindly requests that masks be worn during visitation and the funeral service.