IOWA CITY-Marjorie Ann Jones of Iowa City passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, February 27th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother Eula, her father Kyle and brothers Michael and William. She is survived by her children: Cynthia Ann (and John) Tobin, Jonathan Roger (and Deidre) Vandervelde, Christopher Kent Vandervelde, and Vanessa (and Hiram John) Beardsley, and her sister Linda (and Charles) Hall and brother David (and Becca) Jones and her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was fiercely loyal to her family, a staunch supporter of local arts and business and a vocal Democrat. She will be remembered for her love of her beautiful garden and her vast collection of antique clocks; through her warble, her ready laugh, and her inability to leave a half-finished glass sitting on a table without whisking it away before you were done with it. She lives on in her children through their humor, through their love of music, art, and reading and through their moral compass which points always toward social justice. We will miss her terribly. We love you, Mom.