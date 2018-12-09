GRUNDY CENTER -- Marjorie A. Meester, 79, of Grundy Center, died at home Thursday, Dec. 6.
She was born Jan. 16, 1939, at her family’s home in Holland, daughter of Henry and Anna (Schmidt) Werkman. She married Curt Meester on May 9, 1970, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
She graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1957. Marge worked as a secretary for more than 40 years in the Grundy Center area, 30 of those years were at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
Survived by: her daughters, Staci (Jon) Freese of Grundy Center and Sue (Wes) Beenken of Grundy Center; her grandchildren, Kiley Meyers of West Des Moines, Samantha Meyers and Allison and Reid Beenken, all of Grundy Center; her sisters, Lanette Saathoff, Wanda Akers, Arlene (Melvin) Haupt, Lois Meester and Diane (James) Ascher; her sisters-in-law, Karen (Leo) Dietrich, Elaine Epstein and Diane (Merle) Bakker; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her parents-in-law; her husband; and her brothers-in-law, George Saathoff, Gordon Akers and Sylvian Meester.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at American Lutheran Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Grundy Center. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 9, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home in Grundy Center.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Marge loved to play cards and was an avid sports fan. She especially loved the Grundy Center Spartans. Marge also enjoyed cooking and baking for friends and family.
