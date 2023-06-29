August 23, 1948-June 27, 2023

HUDSON-Marjean Wyatt, 74, of Hudson, Iowa, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was born on August 23, 1948, in Waterloo, the daughter of Ralph and Euphrasia Chevalier Werts. Marjean graduated from Columbus High School in 1966.

Marjean married Doug Wyatt, December 18, 1968, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She worked as a paraeducator at Castle Hill School and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo. Marjean loved spending time outside whether it was fishing, gardening, reading, art, and spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren.

Marjean is survived by her husband, Doug; son, Mark (Jennifer) Wyatt of Iowa City; daughters, Shari Heick of West Branch‚ and Kate Wyatt of Hudson; grandchildren, Ryan and Logan Heick of West Branch; sister, Kathleen (Tom Ponticelli) Werts of Braintree‚ MA; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Judy Werts and Joyce Kinworthy.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, June 30, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo.

Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Hudson Cemetery in Hudson.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.