WATERLOO – Marisa J. Sullivan, 85, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 4, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

She was born May 3, 1933 in Clarion, Iowa, daughter of Earl and Vern Clark Kelly. She married Richard “Sully” Sullivan on Nov. 26, 1955 in Elma. He died Jan. 27, 2018.

Survivors include: a son, Tim Sullivan of Waterloo; a daughter, Kelly (Joe) Drahozal of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, John, Erin, Nick and Joey Drahozal; and her sister, Sr. Mary Brian Kelly, RSM.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; three sisters, Joey Gardner, Janice Stoltz, and her twin Marita Quinlan.

Services: will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Marisa was a kind, gentle, loving soul who cherished her family and loved her grandchildren with a passion. Many card games of 500 and euchre were always played and brought out grandma’s fun loving competitive nature. She enjoyed many trips to Alabama, enjoying fun times with Marita and Dave. Marisa was an avid golfer, enjoying rounds at South Hills especially enjoying golf with family and friends. This allowed Marisa to play by her own “rules of golf.” Tee boxes meant nothing to her –sometimes teeing up in the middle of the fairway. Marisa’s smile and fun loving nature will be missed by many.

