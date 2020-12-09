Marion Marie Hawkins

Marion Hawkins was born August 22, 1928 in Jackson, NE, to Richard and Carrie (Petersen) Hawk. She married Robert Hawkins (a POW of WWII) in Dakota City, NE at her parents’ home, on June 20, 1946. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran from December 1955, until closing. Marion and her husband worked on the Election Board of Waterloo.

Marion passed away on December 4 at the age of 92 from natural causes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob of 66 years, her parents, two brothers: Richard and Clarence; eight brothers-in-law’s, eight sisters-in-law’s; five nephews and a niece. Marion is survived by her daughter Karen (Frank) Beckner of Cedar Falls; her son Robert (Joyce) Hawkins of Brookfield, WI; three grandsons: Gary and Timothy Beckner and Nathan Hawkins; a granddaughter Chelsea (Dell) Villaruz; nine great-grandchildren; three nephews and eight nieces.

Memorials may be directed to the Leukemia Society or Disabled American Vets.

Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Thursday, December 10 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and an hour prior to services.15 people are limited inside the funeral home and masks are required

Services will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Friday, December 11 at 1:00 pm