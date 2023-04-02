December 24, 1926-March 28, 2023

Marion John Briden was born December 24, 1926, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, son of John and Faith (Sparks) Briden. He graduated from Janesville High School and continued at Iowa Teachers College receiving a bachelor’s degree. Marion, married Dorathy Hamm on December 31, 1948, in Cedar Falls, she preceded him in death on March 29, 2020. He was employed at State Farm as an Insurance Agent, retiring after 48 and a half years. Marion served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1946 and he was a member of the American Legion.

Marion passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Lakeview Lodge at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and a sister, Elizabeth Sturkie. Marion is survived by a son, Michael (Bonnie) Briden of Janesville; a daughter, Sandra Briden of Waterloo and a grandson, Cory Briden of Janesville.

Marion did not wish for any services to be held.

Memorials may be directed to Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation at 2027 South Union Rd., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com