(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Marion J. Weyhrauch, 92, died Wednesday, April 3, at Friendship Village.
She was born April 22, 1926, in Minneapolis, youngest daughter of Iver and Esther Spurrell Loe. She married Dr. Robert A. Weyhrauch on Oct. 4, 1947, in Cokato, Minn.; he died Dec. 23, 2001.
Marion was raised in Buffalo and Cokato, Minn., graduating from Cokato High School in 1944. She was a registered nurse, graduating from St. Barnabus School of Nursing in 1947.
Marion served the community in many volunteer roles. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo, where she taught Sunday School, the Bethel Bible study class and was a long-standing member of the Priscilla Women’s Circle. Marion was also a member of the PEO sisterhood Chapter IX, serving as chaplain and chapter president. She was also a member of the Black Hawk County and Iowa State Medical Auxiliaries, serving as president of both organizations.
Survived by: three sons, Robert Weyhrauch of Waterloo, John (Jane) Weyhrauch of Troy, Mich., and Richard Weyhrauch of Crosslake, Minn.; and a daughter, Mary Jo (Ralph) James of Cary, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jonathan (Katie) Weyhrauch of Troy, Erik (and Gina) Weyhrauch of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Dr. Claire (and Dr. Michael) Cox of Gainesville, Fla., Rebecca James of Raleigh, N.C., and three great-granddaughters, Arya, Viera and Oona Weyhrauch of Troy.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; and two siblings, Dorothy S. Thornton and Col. Robert J. Loe.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, with the burial preceding the service at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the Friendship Village Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
