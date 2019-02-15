Try 1 month for 99¢
Marion J. “Tootie” Wilson

Marion “Tootie” Wilson

(1937-2019)

WATERLOO — Marion J. “Tootie” Wilson, 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, at ManorCare Health Services.

She was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of John and Frances Boyle. She married Kenneth Wilson in 1958, in Waterloo. They later divorced.

Marion was employed by the Waterloo Courier in the delivery route and bundle route department for many years. She retired in 2008.

Survived by: two daughters, Mickey Wilson and Anne Bukhari, both of Waterloo; two brothers, John T. (Gail) Boyle of Washburn and Terry Boyle of Waterloo; three sisters, Helen (Terry) French of Waterloo, Sherry (Joe) Rottinghaus of Mesa, Ariz., and Joanne (Paul) Bernard of Waterloo; two grandsons, Jason and Josh Wilson, both of Waterloo; and four great-grandchildren, Michael, Willow, Rebel and Grimm Wilson.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: noon Sunday, Feb. 17, at Waterloo Seventh-day Adventist Church. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at wwww.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marion J. “Tootie” Wilson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments