September 17, 1924-April 29, 2021
WATERLOO-Marion J. Beatty, 96, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Friendship Village Retirement Center in Waterloo. She was born September 17, 1924, in Chippewa Falls, WI, daughter of Roy B. and Lucile B. Monat Hanson. Marion graduated from Chippewa High School in 1942 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching in 1947 from St. Olaf College. She also attended graduate school at the University of Iowa. Marion married Samuel Thomas Beatty on May 24, 1952 in Iowa City; he died February 7, 2000. She taught high school at Houston, MN for three years, Tipton, IA for one year, and North English for one year. In 1969, she began teaching for the Montessori System of Black Hawk County until retiring in 1994 as the director.
Marion was a member Waterloo First United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was past president of the Altar Guild, taught Special Education Sunday School and elementary Sunday School. Marion also served on the education and outreach committee which founded and supported the Historic Church Row Neighborhood Group.
She is past president of Chapter Z- PEO (1968) and member of the Junior League of America and Waterloo Women’s Club. She and her husband were past presidents and state presidents of the Association of Retarded Citizens—ARC. She volunteered at Allen Hospital Gift Shop, cooked and served meals for the Salvation Army and church community meals. She enjoyed visiting their home at Holiday Lake and playing tennis and water sports – fishing, swimming, and boating. She belonged to many bridge and game groups, study club, and Bible study.
Marion survived by her son, Samuel Michael (Mary Ann) Beatty of Iowa City; two daughters, Ann (Randy) Walker of Waterloo‚ and Sara (Dr. Gaylon) TeSlaa of Mammoth Lakes‚ CA; five grandchildren, Samuel William (Kayla) Beatty, Alexandra (Tom) Parham, Tara (Sunday Falowo) TeSlaa, Jay (Angie) TeSlaa, Theo and Tommy TeSlaa; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sarah (August) Helgerson of Oshkosh‚ WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel T.; and one sister, Margaret Kalow.
Services: 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Waterloo Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: One hour prior to services at the Memorial Park Chapel. Memorials: Waterloo First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
