September 17, 1924-April 29, 2021

WATERLOO-Marion J. Beatty, 96, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Friendship Village Retirement Center in Waterloo. She was born September 17, 1924, in Chippewa Falls, WI, daughter of Roy B. and Lucile B. Monat Hanson. Marion graduated from Chippewa High School in 1942 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching in 1947 from St. Olaf College. She also attended graduate school at the University of Iowa. Marion married Samuel Thomas Beatty on May 24, 1952 in Iowa City; he died February 7, 2000. She taught high school at Houston, MN for three years, Tipton, IA for one year, and North English for one year. In 1969, she began teaching for the Montessori System of Black Hawk County until retiring in 1994 as the director.

Marion was a member Waterloo First United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was past president of the Altar Guild, taught Special Education Sunday School and elementary Sunday School. Marion also served on the education and outreach committee which founded and supported the Historic Church Row Neighborhood Group.