(1920-2019)
WATERLOO -- Marion J. Ackerman, 99, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 18.
She was born May 14, 1920, in Waterloo, daughter of Alton and Olive (Crinklaw) Sackett. She married Raymond L. “Ray” Ackerman on July 11, 1942, in Missouri; he died July 12, 2008.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1938. She was a member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church where she had been active over her 66-year membership.
Survived by: her son, Mark (Carolyn) Ackerman of Waterloo; her daughter, Janet (Del) Clubine of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Darren (Vicky) Ackerman of Elk Run Heights, Jennifer (Eric) Rhymer of Hudson, Denise (Brian) Culp of Williamsburg and Chad (April) Clubine of Janesville; and six great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kaitlyn and Kaylee Culp, Conner Clubine, and Liam and Dylan Rhymer.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her granddaughter, Debi Rae Ackerman; and two sisters, Dorothy Dickinson and Alta White.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Kearns Funeral Service, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Mount Hope United Methodist Church or the Dewar Hall.
Condolences can be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
She enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, Lawrence Welk, and Johnny Carson. She had a lifelong passion for music, winning many state awards for band and orchestra competitions in high school. Marion loved to watch her grandchildren's music performances, sporting and racing events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.