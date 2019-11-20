{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

(1920-2019)

WATERLOO -- Marion J. Ackerman, 99, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 18.

She was born May 14, 1920, in Waterloo, daughter of Alton and Olive (Crinklaw) Sackett. She married Raymond L. “Ray” Ackerman on July 11, 1942, in Missouri; he died July 12, 2008.

She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1938. She was a member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church where she had been active over her 66-year membership.

Survived by: her son, Mark (Carolyn) Ackerman of Waterloo; her daughter, Janet (Del) Clubine of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Darren (Vicky) Ackerman of Elk Run Heights, Jennifer (Eric) Rhymer of Hudson, Denise (Brian) Culp of Williamsburg and Chad (April) Clubine of Janesville; and six great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kaitlyn and Kaylee Culp, Conner Clubine, and Liam and Dylan Rhymer.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her granddaughter, Debi Rae Ackerman; and two sisters, Dorothy Dickinson and Alta White.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Kearns Funeral Service, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to Mount Hope United Methodist Church or the Dewar Hall.

She enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, Lawrence Welk, and Johnny Carson. She had a lifelong passion for music, winning many state awards for band and orchestra competitions in high school. Marion loved to watch her grandchildren's music performances, sporting and racing events.

