(1927-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Marion I. Euchner, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 22, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 9, 1927, in Oelwein, daughter of Reuben C. and Amy Belle (Conkey) Blake. She married James H. Euchner on Nov. 1, 1946, at the William Galloway Home in Cedar Falls.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1945 and was a homemaker throughout her adult life. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Cynthia (Jon) Graves of Minnetonka, Minn., and Julie (Aleem) Siddiqui of San Diego; a son, James (Rhonda) Euchner II of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Julie (Brendan Kelly) Graves, Jon Graves II, Sara Siddiqui, Christopher (Kari) Baesel, Erika Euchner, Anna (Dan) Bowser and James (Sydney) Euchner III; 10 great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren, Ashley (Alex) Medeiros and Allyson (Reid) Swanson; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a sister, DeElda Galloway; and a brother, Richard Blake.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Nazareth Lutheran Church-Larsen Chapel, with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is for an hour before services at the chapel. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to NewAldaya Lifescapes Memory Care, 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls 50613.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Marion was active in her church and P.E.O. She was an avid bridge player, golfer, walker and loved to sing. Marion had an outgoing personality and a generous nature; she was always willing to help someone in need. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.