December 26, 1931-August 14, 2022

Marion Francis Hasty, 90, of Cedar Falls, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born on December 26, 1931, in rural Benton County, Iowa, the daughter of George and Maggie (Primmer) Harwood. After various jobs out of high school, she was united in marriage on November 10, 1950, to Donald Hasty in Nashua, IA. She was then a homemaker to her family for many years before working as a nurse’s aide at the Lutheran Home in Cedar Falls. She then earned her nursing degree from Hawkeye Tech and spend many more years working as a nurse at Sartori Hospital.

Marion is survived by three sons: Daniel (Mary) Hasty of Bettendorf, IA; James (Caroline) Hasty of Spooner, WI; and Thomas Hasty of Boone, IA; a sister, Elsie Dougherty of Central City, IA; nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, son, Kevin Hasty, and sister, Ruth Caslavka.

Marion was much loved and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.