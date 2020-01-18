(1927-2020)
LA PORTE CITY — Marion F. Spence, 92, of La Porte City, died Saturday, Jan. 11, at Bickford Assisted Living in Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 1, 1927, in Bruce Township in Benton County.
Survived by: her six children, Becky Schulte of Fort Dodge‚ Teresa (Richard) Rubendall of Waterloo‚ Gil (Rebecca) Spence of Dubuque‚ Stan (Cindy) Spence of Mount Auburn‚ Timothy Spence of Phoenix‚ and Ann Smith of Chandler‚ Ariz.; a brother, Tom (Lena) Gill of Fayetteville‚ Ark.; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Gill of Jesup and Winnie Lambert of California; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents, Frank and Mayme (Lassen) Gill; her husband, George J. Spence; two sisters, Ann O’Conner and Karen McIntyre; four brothers, Jim, Jack, Mark, and Greg Gill; two great-grandsons, Sam Schulte and Richard Rubendall; and a son-in-law, Ralph Schulte.
Memorial services: will be held at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, 1825 Logan Ave., Waterloo 50703; or Sacred Heart Parish Capital Campaign, 1102 Walnut St., Traer 50675.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bickford Assisted Living and UnityPoint Hospice for the kind and loving care they showed our mother. A full obituary will be published when memorial services are announced.
