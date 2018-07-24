LA PORTE CITY — Marion “Bud” Lange, 96, of La Porte City, died Sunday, July 22, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
He was born Jan. 2, 1922, in rural Black Hawk County, the son of Dallas A. and Nora (Bryan) Lange. He married Doris H. Walker on June 8, 1949, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She died Nov. 13, 2013.
Bud graduated from La Porte City High School in 1939. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during World War II from September 1942 to March 1946. He farmed in the La Porte City area for many years and also worked as a truck driver.
He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, USS San Diego American Legion Post and the V.F.W. Post in La Porte City.
Survived by: a daughter, Julie (Orville) Miller of La Porte City; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Schropp-Lange of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, James Frost, Justin (Janelle) Frost, Michael Frost, Nickole (Matthew) Stanford, Cody (Donna) Ellis and Heidi (Brad) Burke; nine great-grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Dakota, Gabriel, Bristol, Lange, Austin, Jack and Sierra; and a sister, Carmen Powers of Mena, Ark.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Dean; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Lange; a brother-in-law, Marlin Powers; and a nephew, Rodney Powers.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 26, at La Porte City Funeral Home, with burial at Westview Cemetery, La Porte City, with full military honors by USS San Diego American Legion Post 207 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, and an hour before services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Bud was proud to have attended the Indianapolis 500 race for 48 years, and he also enjoyed Lionel trains.
