Marion Boelts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1930-2020)

WELLSBURG — Marion Lena Boelts, 90, of Wellsburg, died May 15 at Creekside, Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

She was born April 17, 1930, daughter of Fred and Tillie Hovenga Siems. She attended school through the eighth grade, then stayed home with her sister to care for their invalid mother. On Oct. 11, 1950, she married LaVern John Boelts at Washington Reformed Church of rural Ackley. Together they farmed and raised veal calves at their home in rural Wellsburg. She was a member of West Friesland Presbyterian Church.

In their retirement, Marion and LaVern delivered Winnebago motorhomes throughout the United States.

Survivors: two sons, Ronald of Iowa Falls, and Leon (Phyllis) of Wellsburg; a daughter-in-law, Maribeth Boelts of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren, Adam (Janelle) Bolts, Hanna (Noah) Henscheid, Will (Nouran) Boelts, and Rachel (Clayton) Amestoy; great-grandchildren Leo, Della, Abe and Layla, Graysen, Micah and Autumn; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Darwin; her parents; sisters, Sena Franken and Betty Boelts; and brothers, Sweer, Ben, John, Fred and Raymond, and their spouses.