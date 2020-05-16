Marion Boelts
0 entries

Marion Boelts

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion Boelts

Marion Boelts

(1930-2020)

WELLSBURG — Marion Lena Boelts, 90, of Wellsburg, died May 15 at Creekside, Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

She was born April 17, 1930, daughter of Fred and Tillie Hovenga Siems. She attended school through the eighth grade, then stayed home with her sister to care for their invalid mother. On Oct. 11, 1950, she married LaVern John Boelts at Washington Reformed Church of rural Ackley. Together they farmed and raised veal calves at their home in rural Wellsburg. She was a member of West Friesland Presbyterian Church.

In their retirement, Marion and LaVern delivered Winnebago motorhomes throughout the United States.

Survivors: two sons, Ronald of Iowa Falls, and Leon (Phyllis) of Wellsburg; a daughter-in-law, Maribeth Boelts of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren, Adam (Janelle) Bolts, Hanna (Noah) Henscheid, Will (Nouran) Boelts, and Rachel (Clayton) Amestoy; great-grandchildren Leo, Della, Abe and Layla, Graysen, Micah and Autumn; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Darwin; her parents; sisters, Sena Franken and Betty Boelts; and brothers, Sweer, Ben, John, Fred and Raymond, and their spouses.

Services: A private graveside service will be held. A memorial gathering is planned for a later date. Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family at 18175 H Ave., Wellsburg, IA 50680.

Marion enjoyed her flowers, birds, quilting, and made the best homemade rolls ever. She loved the family get-togethers at the holidays.

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Boelts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News