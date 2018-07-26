WAVERLY — Marion Virginia Ford Ackerman, 88, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waverly, died Wednesday, July 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Dec. 16, 1929, in Waverly, daughter of Leonard and Maude (Medders) Colburn. In 1964, she married Edward Joseph Ford in Preston, Minn. He preceded her in death Oct. 29, 1987. On Jan. 11, 1992, she married Everette Ackerman at Grace Baptist Church in Waverly. He died Feb. 14, 1992.
Marion graduated from Plainfield High School in 1949, attended Pitze’s Beauty School in Waterloo and following her schooling ran a beauty salon in Waverly for a short time. In 1962, Marion began working at Carnation (now Nestles) in Waverly. She retired from Carnation in 1992 after 30 years with the company. She and Everette lived in Cedar Falls, and she enjoyed selling Avon.
Marion was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church in Waverly.
Survived by: three children, Gary Nienkark of Waterloo, Peg (Gary) Liebsch of Waverly and Jim (Kathie) Nienkark of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lenora Aikey of Plainfield and Grace (Ron) McGregor of Nashua.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two husbands; a son, Alfred; a daughter-in-law, Denise Nienkark; and a great-granddaughter, Brionna Stewart.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at Grace Baptist Church, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for an hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Grace Baptist Church or the family for later designation.
Marion loved trout fishing with family, especially her grandchildren. Sending greeting cards to family and friends was a symbol of her kindness and thoughtfulness. Time with family was very important to Marion, especially during the holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.