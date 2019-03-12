Marion A. Loffredo Shears

(1936-2019)
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Marion Ann Loffredo Shears, 82, of Mullen, Neb., formerly of Elk Run Heights, died Wednesday, March 6, at Linden Court in North Platte, Neb.
She was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Fort Collins, Colo., daughter of George Lewis and Geneva Margaret Maher Baker. She married James Loffredo on July 4, 1953, in Evansdale. He died July 27, 2000. She married Vernon Shears on Feb. 16, 2006 in Cedar Falls.
Marion was a registered nurse with Covenant Medical Center for 27 years, retiring in 2001.
Survivors include: her husband; four sons, Christopher Loffredo of Gering, Neb., Craig (Connie) Loffredo of Waterloo, Verlon (Mindy) Shears of Grand Island, Neb., and Marvin Shears of Oconto, Neb.; four daughters, Karen (Chuck) Storey and Kathie (John) Ohrt, both of Waterloo, Kristin (Gary) Wenzel of Cedar Falls, and Vickie (Mike) McDermott of North Platte, Neb.; 25 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great grandson; two sisters, Barbara (Craig) Hope of Greeley, Colo., and Jean (Wayne) Orwig of Marion.
Preceded in death by: a son, Clayton Loffredo; a daughter, Kara Noakes; two grandchildren, Noah Wenzel and Annie Ohrt; two great-grandsons, Dominic Ohrt and Isaac Loffredo; and a sister, Bonnie Joan Baker.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cedar Falls, with burial in Alcock Cemetery, Frederika. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Marion’s greatest accomplishment was going back to school to receive her RN degree while maintaining her home and caring for her seven children. She loved traveling, quilting and her grandkids.
