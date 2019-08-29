Marion A. Kramer

(1922-2019)
APLINGTON — Marion Augusta Kramer, 97, of Aplington, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington.
She was born Feb. 11, 1922, at their farm home north of Austinville, daughter of Albert and Lillian (Meinders) Meyer. On Jan. 23, 1946, she married Harman Kramer at the Washington Reformed Church parsonage. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1996.
She attended school though the eighth grade. Marion and her husband first resided on a farm north of the Washington Reformed Church. The next 10 years, they lived and farmed southwest of Kesley. Then they lived six years northwest of Austinville until they purchased a farm near Harmony, Minn., in 1963. While living in Minnesota, they attended the Greenleafton Reformed Church near Preston. In 1974, the couple moved back to Aplington, where they retired. Marion was a member of the First Reformed Church. She was also a member of Kesley AMVETS Auxiliary.
Survived by: two sisters-in-law, Fern Meyer and Marlene Meyer, both of Ackley; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two brothers, LeRoy and Alvin Meyer; a sister, Arlene Meyer; a brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; three nephews; a niece; and a great-nephew.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Washington Reformed Cemetery in rural Ackley. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Hope Haven in Rock Valley, Iowa.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Marion and Harmon enjoyed traveling and they spent many winters in the southern states. Marion enjoyed the outdoors, living on the farm, serving others and hand work of all kinds.
