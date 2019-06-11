(1934-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Marilynn R. Peters, 84, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 9, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Oct. 1, 1934, in Chicago, daughter of Carl and Bertha Sampson Mikkelson. She married Lowell Brown in 1953; they later divorced. She married Edward "Eddie" Charles Peters on June 19, 1976, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Marilynn graduated from Minneota High School in 1952 in Minnesota. She worked as an assembler for Waterloo Industries for 34 years until retiring in 1996.
Survived by: her husband; three sons, Dave (Theresa Barry) Brown of Crystal, Minn., Steve (Debbie) Brown of Waterloo and Kevin (Linda) Brown of Andover‚ Minn.; daughter-in-law, Nancy Brown of St. Francis‚ Minn.; two stepsons, Dave (Diane) Peters of White Bear, Minn., and Tony (Jean) Peters of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Chris (Don) Backens of Rapid City‚ S.D., and Sue (Bill) Eddy of Waterloo; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Carol Cameron of Camden‚ N.J.; and a brother, Howard Huso of Ghent, Minn.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; first husband; a son, Douglas Brown; a daughter-in-law, Kevin Diane Brown; two brothers, Verden Mikkelson and Elroy Mikkelson; and a stepgrandson, Brad Peters.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Hagerman Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Locke Funeral Home and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
For many years Marilynn assisted in children's Christian education at Burton Avenue Baptist Church. She was a very proud Sunday school teacher for over 30 years. She loved dancing, making birthday cards, taking pictures and was a people person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.