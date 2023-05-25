August 5, 1930-April 9, 2023

Marilynn Bader, 92, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully at her group-home residence on April 9, 2023.

Marilynn was born August 5, 1930, to Wilber and Rose Wiese and grew up on the family farm near Elberon, Iowa. The oldest of four children, she graduated from Dysart High School in 1947 as the class valedictorian. She attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, and the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.

In 1952, Marilynn married Harold W. Bader at the Geneseo United Methodist Church in Buckingham, Iowa. The couple made their home in La Porte City before moving to Scottsdale, AZ, in 1968. They had two sons, Barry and Bruce, and were blessed with 70 years of marriage and memories together.

Her family and friends remember Marilynn as a take-charge kind of person, so full of energy and always willing to explore new experiences. She loved entertaining her friends with dinner parties in her home, often serving delicious meals featuring new recipes. Her sons’ prowess in the kitchen most likely is a direct reflection of her talent and inspiration.

Marilynn was a longtime docent at the Heard Museum in Phoenix as well as a sales associate in its gift shop. She participated in many activities and held various roles as a member of the Valley Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Harold; sons Barry (Jan) of Culpepper, VA, and Bruce (Susan), of Weston, FL; grandson Steven; and her brother Tom (Mary), of Lowden, Iowa. She was predeceased by her parents, and her sisters Shirley and Karen.

No date has been set for a memorial service. Donations can be made to the Heard Museum.