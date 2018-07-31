CEADR FALLS — Marilyn Jean Nystuen Young, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, July 29, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Dec. 7, 1929, in Lake Mills, daughter of Vernon H. and Esther (Bjelland) Nystuen. She married Keith F. Young on Aug. 6, 1950, in Kensett. He preceded her in death July 29, 2012.
Marilyn graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with a teaching certificate in 1949 and taught in Gowry, then in Janesville. She graduated with a BA in library science in 1970 from the State College of Iowa and a master’s degree in media education from the University of Northern Iowa. She then worked at Cedar Falls schools as a media specialist in elementary buildings for many years.
Survived by: her children, Scott (Marilyn Dee) of Pendleton, Ore., Kim (Jim) Young-Kent of Dike, Deb (Mike) Sundin of Litchfield, Minn., Mark (Gina) of St. Paul, Minn., and Randy (Mary) of Mesa, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren, Taia Young, Jake (Megan) Youngkent, Ben (Becky) Youngkent, Katie (Jason) Strub, Kelley Sundin, Nicole Sundin, Alex (Lisa) Sundin, Jackson Young, Banning Young, Haley Young, Hannah (Brennan) Augustine and Delaney Young; eight great-grandchildren: and a sister, Marge Seegers of Clive.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service and also for an hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to NewAldaya Lifescapes.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Marilyn and Keith made their home in Cedar Falls for over 57 years, raised five children and enjoyed traveling, always together. She also was an avid wrestling fan and voracious reader.
