Marilyn Webber

(1958-2020)

NEW HARTFORD – Marilyn Kay Webber, 61, of New Hartford, died Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 3, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Jerry L. and Mary Ann (Cornelius) Bentley. She married Timothy W. Mrzlak on Aug. 5, 1978, in Waterloo. They later divorced. She married Dennis E. Webber on Jan. 2, 2000. He died May 31, 2009.

She worked at Country View for 13 years, Allen Hospital for a year, and was a patient care representative at Peoples Community Health Clinic for six years, retiring in 2012.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: a son, Wade Mrzlak of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Jessica Mrzlak of Cedar Falls, and Lyndsey (B.J.) Baham of New Hartford; her mother, of Janesville; stepmother, Ruth Bentley, of Colorado; nine grandchildren, Hailey and Annah Baham, Jacob, MacKenzie, and Hope Leohr, Kaylee Mrzlak, Reality Spooner, and Kaleb and Leigha Mrzlak; three brothers, Bob (Cindy) Bentley of Janesville, Rodney (Kim) Bentley of Wann, Okla., and Roger (Susie) Bentley of Thornton, Colo.; two half brothers, Dana (Emma) McFarlane of Swisher, and Jason (Kara) McFarlane of St. Augustine, Fla.; a stepbrother, Steve (Mary) Duff of Delta, Colo.; a stepsister, Cynde (David) Williams of Billings, Mont.; and many extended family members.