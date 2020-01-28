Marilyn Webber

(1958-2020)
NEW HARTFORD – Marilyn Kay Webber, 61, of New Hartford, died Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 3, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Jerry L. and Mary Ann (Cornelius) Bentley. She married Timothy W. Mrzlak on Aug. 5, 1978, in Waterloo. They later divorced. She married Dennis E. Webber on Jan. 2, 2000. He died May 31, 2009.
She worked at Country View for 13 years, Allen Hospital for a year, and was a patient care representative at Peoples Community Health Clinic for six years, retiring in 2012.
Survivors: a son, Wade Mrzlak of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Jessica Mrzlak of Cedar Falls, and Lyndsey (B.J.) Baham of New Hartford; her mother, of Janesville; stepmother, Ruth Bentley, of Colorado; nine grandchildren, Hailey and Annah Baham, Jacob, MacKenzie, and Hope Leohr, Kaylee Mrzlak, Reality Spooner, and Kaleb and Leigha Mrzlak; three brothers, Bob (Cindy) Bentley of Janesville, Rodney (Kim) Bentley of Wann, Okla., and Roger (Susie) Bentley of Thornton, Colo.; two half brothers, Dana (Emma) McFarlane of Swisher, and Jason (Kara) McFarlane of St. Augustine, Fla.; a stepbrother, Steve (Mary) Duff of Delta, Colo.; a stepsister, Cynde (David) Williams of Billings, Mont.; and many extended family members.
Preceded in death by: her father; and a stepsister, Laurie Duff.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
11:00AM
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
