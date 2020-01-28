Marilyn Webber
0 entries

Marilyn Webber

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn Webber

Marilyn Kay Webber

(1958-2020)

NEW HARTFORD – Marilyn Kay Webber, 61, of New Hartford, died Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 3, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Jerry L. and Mary Ann (Cornelius) Bentley. She married Timothy W. Mrzlak on Aug. 5, 1978, in Waterloo. They later divorced. She married Dennis E. Webber on Jan. 2, 2000. He died May 31, 2009.

She worked at Country View for 13 years, Allen Hospital for a year, and was a patient care representative at Peoples Community Health Clinic for six years, retiring in 2012.

Survivors: a son, Wade Mrzlak of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Jessica Mrzlak of Cedar Falls, and Lyndsey (B.J.) Baham of New Hartford; her mother, of Janesville; stepmother, Ruth Bentley, of Colorado; nine grandchildren, Hailey and Annah Baham, Jacob, MacKenzie, and Hope Leohr, Kaylee Mrzlak, Reality Spooner, and Kaleb and Leigha Mrzlak; three brothers, Bob (Cindy) Bentley of Janesville, Rodney (Kim) Bentley of Wann, Okla., and Roger (Susie) Bentley of Thornton, Colo.; two half brothers, Dana (Emma) McFarlane of Swisher, and Jason (Kara) McFarlane of St. Augustine, Fla.; a stepbrother, Steve (Mary) Duff of Delta, Colo.; a stepsister, Cynde (David) Williams of Billings, Mont.; and many extended family members.

Preceded in death by: her father; and a stepsister, Laurie Duff.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Webber, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Memorial Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News