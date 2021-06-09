Marilyn Theresa Bedard

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her grandson, Joseph James Bedard; two brothers, Eligius (Sam) and Alvin Franzen; three sisters, Dorothy Moellers, Eulalia (Lu) Schuler, Kathleen (Kathy) Gorby; sister-in-law, Hannah Franzen; five brothers-in-law, Lee Sweitzer, Jim Schuler, Clair Moellers, Gene Gorby, and Charlie Zook; nephews and nieces.

Marilyn enjoyed ceramics with her daughters and grandchildren, gardening, baking for the holidays, bird watching, playing cards with friends and family (she played SkipBo with her own rules—unlimited discard piles!), and her amazing annual mother-daughter getaways.

She was a devout Catholic, never missed a weekly mass, said her prayers daily, and was always praying for others.

She was a loving wife, mother, and her grandchildren and great-Grandchildren proudly called her Nana. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family.

Mom, you instilled amazing values in all of us. You taught us to love unconditionality. You touched all of our lives in different ways and we will cherish every memory always and forever.