Marilyn Sauerbrei

(1939-2018)
SUMNER — Marilyn A. Sauerbrei, 78, of Sumner, died Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Marilyn Ann, daughter of Ervin and Marena (Kappmeyer) Petersen, was born Oct. 26, 1939, at the family’s home in Ionia. She graduated from Readlyn High School in 1958. On July 26, 1959, Marilyn married Wayne Sauerbrei at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. The couple lived in the Readlyn area prior to purchasing a farm near Fairbank in 1964, and remained there until moving to Sumner in 1991.
Marilyn assisted Wayne on the farm for many years. She worked at Oran Hardware from 1980 to 1984; First National Bank in Oran, Oelwein and Westgate from 1984-1991; and First State Bank in Sumner, where she retired from in December 2001.
Marilyn was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn, St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran, where she was involved in the Women’s Group, and St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, where she was active in the church choir. She also served on the Hillcrest Board.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Michelle (Martin) Hendren of Persia, Iowa, Mitch (Jean) Sauerbrei of Fairbank and Suanne (Todd) Westpfahl of Sumner; six grandchildren, Lindsey Sauerbrei of Blairstown, Brandon Westpfahl of Des Moines, Trista (Andrew) Pattison of Altoona, John Sauerbrei of Sumner, Anna Sauerbrei of Fairbank and Katie Sauerbrei of Fairbank; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Sauerbrei and Sloan Pattison; a sister, Marlys (Roger) Deterding of Readlyn; a sister-in-law, Tricia Petersen of Clarksville; and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Preceded in death by: her parents and two brothers, Robert and Roger.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 16, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the St. John Lutheran Parish Hall and for one hour preceding the service at the church Thursday. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the Hillcrest Home or St. John Lutheran Church, both in Sumner, in Marilyn’s name.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Marilyn enjoyed golfing, fishing, crafts, quilting and traveling throughout the United States, but most especially enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren’s activities.
