April 2, 1935-June 8, 2023

WATERLOO-Marilyn R. Grandon died on June 8, 2023 in her home of nearly seventy years surrounded by her loving family (as she wished) in Waterloo, Iowa. The visitation will be 3-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, on June 12 at the church, with a gathering time before the service. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

Marilyn was born April 2, 1935, in St Paul, MN, the daughter of Rupert Sr. and Irene (Cowden) Kenyon. Her family moved to Waterloo when she was five and she graduated from East Waterloo High School. After high school, Marilyn enrolled in nursing school. She married James Grandon on August 8, 1953 and nursing school was put on hold until she returned to Hawkeye Community College in 1972 earning a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Allen Hospital for over twenty years, touching countless lives as she shared God’s Love.

Marilyn resided in the home she and Jim purchased in 1955 with great memories of raising her five sons in the home. Marilyn was always willing to set another place at her table. Marilyn’s name was often in the Courier as she was skilled with a pen and poetry, winning many turkeys and hams for our family in the holiday contests, and writing personalized poems for special occasions. She loved word games and was always adding new words to her vocabulary. Her children and grandchildren learned many life truths from her witty ditties that she picked up throughout her life. Her message was for them to pick up where I left off. You could pick her out in a crowd because she loved bright colors and bling and wasn’t shy about it.

Marilyn and Jim had a very strong Christian faith acknowledging a loving, merciful, and gracious God, being loved by Him, and knowing Christ died for their sins. She was a Sunday School teacher, co-lead an Awana group of 5th and 6th grade boys for many years, hosted a small group, and was willing to serve wherever she found a need. She was an encourager to many with her cards and love filled notes. Her prayers are the legacy she leaves her family, friends, and neighbors.

Marilyn is survived by five sons and their spouses, Dave and Mary, Paul and Kim, Tim and Kim, Tom and Linda, and Joel and Luann, 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, her cousin Helen Forbes, nieces, nephews, and multiple foster babies.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim on July 9, 2015, her brothers, Rupert Kenyon Jr., Brian Kenyon, and two great grandchildren, Aryel and KeyAndrea.

Marilyn lived what she believed. A favorite quote of hers is…When I stand before God at the end of my life; I would hope I would not have a bit of talent left, and could say, “I used everything You gave me.” (Erma Bombeck)

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Bible Church.

Online condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com